Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 178.1% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period.

NYSE AGD opened at $11.86 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

