Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 190,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 83.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 37.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

