Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
