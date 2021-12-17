ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. 912,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

