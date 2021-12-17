ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shares traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.66 and last traded at $41.85. 4,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 393,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

