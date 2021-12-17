ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shares traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.66 and last traded at $41.85. 4,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 393,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35.
In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
