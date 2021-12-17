ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.61) to €13.50 ($15.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.30 ($13.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.70) to €13.00 ($14.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 17,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,231. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.