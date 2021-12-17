Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.08

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 372869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. Research analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $7,345,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

