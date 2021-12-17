ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 13,637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,165% compared to the average volume of 1,078 call options.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.
In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 5,759,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,637. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.