Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $460.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.33.

NYSE:ACN opened at $400.60 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.06. The company has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

