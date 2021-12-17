Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Down 2.8%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). Approximately 1,318,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 794,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Accrol Group from GBX 95 ($1.26) to GBX 80 ($1.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.50. The company has a market cap of £109.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

