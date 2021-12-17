Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) vs. CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Critical Analysis

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acer Therapeutics and CV Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 CV Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

CV Sciences has a consensus target price of $0.42, suggesting a potential upside of 252.78%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -222.37% -43.30% CV Sciences -78.86% -144.40% -56.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and CV Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.89 million ($1.07) -1.97 CV Sciences $24.43 million 0.55 -$22.28 million ($0.15) -0.80

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Acer Therapeutics. Acer Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CV Sciences beats Acer Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded on March 15, 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

