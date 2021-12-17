Achain Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Achain has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00372424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

