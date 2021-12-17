ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $4.82 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.