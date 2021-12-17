Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,312 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $69,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 397.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,478. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

