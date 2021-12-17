Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.36), with a volume of 52450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92.

In other news, insider Steve Bennetts bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £840.64 ($1,110.93).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

