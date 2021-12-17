Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,182 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the software company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $17.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.70. The company had a trading volume of 119,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $643.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

