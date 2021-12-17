Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE stock opened at $566.09 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.20.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

