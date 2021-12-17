Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $725.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.04.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $566.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.57. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.