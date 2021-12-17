Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $566.09 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.57. The company has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.04.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

