Adrian T. Dillon Purchases 12,375 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.