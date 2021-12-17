Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,365 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $82,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

