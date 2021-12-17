Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,137 shares of company stock worth $1,495,220 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.