Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 755 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Amundi bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

