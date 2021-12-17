Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $56,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

