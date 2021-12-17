Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

