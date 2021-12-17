Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,082,000 after buying an additional 180,998 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $2,840,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 149.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 52,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $27.73 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

