AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.88

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 13692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

