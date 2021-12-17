AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.88

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 13692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
