AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Critical Survey

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 331.95 -$14.40 million ($0.37) -3.00 Novavax $475.60 million 30.99 -$418.26 million ($14.81) -13.16

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65% Novavax -89.31% -149.66% -45.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $249.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.05%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech beats Novavax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.