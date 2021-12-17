Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$4.90. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 68,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Aimia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.32 million and a P/E ratio of -34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.65.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.