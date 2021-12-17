Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.33. 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.40 and its 200-day moving average is $285.96. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

