Akroma Price Reaches $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 135.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $313,670.11 and approximately $270.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.40 or 0.08081860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072830 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

