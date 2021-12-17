Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

