Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 10.5% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.37. 419,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661,063. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.65. The company has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

