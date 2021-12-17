Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.00 and last traded at $119.75. 282,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,634,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $325.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

