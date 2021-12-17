Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Allegion stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.00. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after buying an additional 85,069 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

