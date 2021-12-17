AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Dividend Increase – $5.80 Per Share

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 5.799 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Shares of ACV stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.