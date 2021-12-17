AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Dividend Increase – $5.80 Per Share

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 5.799 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.
Shares of ACV stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
