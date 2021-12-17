Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 728,391 shares of company stock worth $1,325,216. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

