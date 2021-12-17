Ally Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.36 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.