Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,888.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,891.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,731.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

