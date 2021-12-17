ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

ACES stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60.

