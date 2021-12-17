AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$28.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ALA opened at C$26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.57. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$18.26 and a 12-month high of C$26.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

