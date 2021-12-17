AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$30.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$27.09 and last traded at C$27.07, with a volume of 696638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.60.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.25.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.57. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.