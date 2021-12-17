Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Altitude Acquisition worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 93.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTU opened at $9.86 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

