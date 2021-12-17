AltraVue Capital LLC Buys 512,030 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,030 shares during the period. SIGA Technologies comprises 2.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,131. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $547.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

