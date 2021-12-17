AltraVue Capital LLC Has $22.63 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041,870 shares during the period. BGC Partners comprises 3.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.13% of BGC Partners worth $22,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 167,493 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of BGCP stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,879. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

