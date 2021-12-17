AltraVue Capital LLC Increases Stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem comprises about 0.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.36% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.37. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

