Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMAL. Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.87. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 179,554 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

