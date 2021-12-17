AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in November

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 0.56% of AMCON Distributing worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $9.82 on Friday, reaching $167.47. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $88.24 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $450.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

