Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 443,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $12,572,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameresco by 2,175.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ameresco by 410.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

