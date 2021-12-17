American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.57.

NYSE ACC opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.