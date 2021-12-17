American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.